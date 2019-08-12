Brett Michael Roskoski, 33, was born to Mike and Linda Roskoski on Feb. 21, 1986, in Duluth, MN, weighing a tiny but mighty 2 lbs. 8 oz. He went on a bus ride to heaven on Aug. 10, 2019.
Brett will be remembered for the incredible strength that he showed throughout his life. Not from his body, but from his perseverance. It was proven through his will to keep going day after day, never giving up, no matter the battle.
He will also be remembered for that contagious smile that filled his whole face, especially his eyes. H saved his biggest smile for his mon and dad every morning after waking up. He had quite the sense of humor, finding the most inappropriate things funny. Jeff Dunham and Rodney Carrington were among his favorites!
Brett’s favorite things were riding on the bumpy city bus, going on van rides every day with daddy, running errands, watching wrestling (especially The Undertaker), listening to music, singing in church, and being read to. His favorite book was “My Buddy”. There were things Brett couldn’t do. Things that many people take for granted every day. But that’s not who he was. That’s not what his parents and loved ones saw when they looked at him. He showed his love without ever saying a word. Not everyone has that ability.
Bret had many nicknames given to him by different people in his life. To him we say, ‘Bunky, Buddy, Bubs, Brother, Buddy Hackett- we love you and we will miss you so, so much”.
Bret is survived by his parents, his sister Jamy (T) Hanson, his nieces Eliot and Emma, many aunts, uncles, cousins, caregivers and countless others who loved him dearly. A special thank you to Amber and Amanda for helping to care for Brett for the last several months and especially for loving him so deeply.
A private memorial services will be held for the family.
