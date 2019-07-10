Brian A. “Sparrow” Lahde, 66, of Eveleth died on Wednesday , July 10, 2019 at Essentia Health – Virginia. He was born on April 6, 1953 in Virginia to Eino and Betty L. “Prout” Lahde.
Brian married Mary Kay Krall on April 15, 1972 in Eveleth at the former Holy Family Catholic Church. He worked as an operations manager for Kaman Industrial Technology of Virginia, retiring in August 2018. He enjoyed golfing, playing the trumpet in the Eveleth Clown Band and especially adored his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife Mary Kay, children Philip (Chrissy), Stacey and Beth (Ken) Hoglund; grandchildren, Keith, Alex and Brie; great grand-daughter Aria and numerous nieces and nephews.
Brian was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Bruce.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., Friday, July 12, 2019 at Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home in Eveleth. Private inurnment will be in the Eveleth Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home, Eveleth.
