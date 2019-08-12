Brian Boyd Walker of Mountain Iron, passed away at the Aspen Grove Assisted Living on August 9, 2019.
He was born on March 3, 1955 in Bristol, PA, to the late George and Irene (Baughman) Walker. He moved to Minnesota in 1993.
He was a Crusher Operations Attendant at USX in Mountain Iron. He retired in 2014 and enjoyed traveling, concerts, dogs, and painting. He volunteered at the Olcott Greenhouse in Virginia, MN.
He is survived by two children, Leona Walker of Ellenville, NY and Deborah Walker (Shawn Rosensteel) of Moon Twp, PA; one brother Donn Walker of Bristol, PA; as well as three grandchildren, Logan, Kiera, and Jace Rosensteel. He is also survived by his partner of 25 years, Catherine Cody, and her son, Christopher Klune.
He is preceded in death by his brother, George Walker and sister, Roberta (Charles) Danley.
A celebration of life service will be determined for a future date.
