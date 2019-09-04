Brian Cerar, age 49 of West Lakeland Township, died August 31, 2019, from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. Survived by daughter, Katherine; Katherine’s mother, Merideth; mother, JoAnn Roche; brothers, Joe (Jodi), Jeff (Pam); special friend Lois Reishus; Auntie Sue; stepmother, Marilyn Cerar; stepsisters Anne Barnes, Katie Roche, Kerry Fugere; nephews, Frank and Mark; niece, Brooklyn; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; and dog, Mayhem. He was preceded in death by his father, Ronald; stepfather, Pat Roche.
Brian graduated from Eveleth High School and from the UMD School of Engineering as an industrial engineer. He was a fine, caring, positive-thinking man with an outrageous sense of humor and a truly generous spirit. His advice was always simple, sound, and wise. He leaves a legacy of projects in wood, the work of his hands and his creative mind. He built things for everyone in his family: furniture, decks, bars, and mantels, and a magnificent treehouse for his beloved Katherine, his greatest legacy.
Brian loved lake trout fishing and was always the camp cook after organizing phenomenal group trips to Canada to get away from the day-to-day demands and appreciate the beauty of the northern lakes. He enjoyed cooking as a hobby and produced beautiful gourmet meals to share with friends and family. His love of adventure is seen in all the activities he experienced throughout his life from sky diving to scuba diving and everything in between. He held fitness in high regard and finished many races: 5Ks, marathons, duathlons, and triathlons.
He loved his home, his family, his lasting friends, and his devoted dog, Mayhem.
A celebration of Brian’s life will be held at 3:00 PM Sunday, September 8th at BRADSHAW, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd, with visitation beginning at 1:30 PM.
For family and friends on the Iron Range, a memorial service will be at 11:00am on Saturday, September 28 at Holy Spirit Church in Virginia, MN.
Memorials to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society preferred
Local family services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia.
