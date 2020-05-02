Bruce Alan Stromberg, 64, of Culver, MN passed away, unexpectedly, April 23, 2020 at St Luke’s Hospital, Duluth. Bruce was born to Albert and Helen (Kirby) Stromberg, August 17, 1955. He was a 1973 graduate from Morgan Park High School. He went on to earn certificates in Small Engine Repair, Machine Operation and get his Commercial Driver’s License.
On August 17, 1996, Bruce celebrated his 41st birthday, ran a half marathon in the morning and that afternoon, he married the love of his life, Wendy (Schelin) Turcotte. That Fall, they purchased the Schelin family homestead, overlooking Schelin Lake, New Independence Township, where he enjoyed living the rest of his days.
Bruce worked as a truck driver for 30 years, most recently at KGM Contractors Inc., and was a proud member of the Teamsters Union. He enjoyed reading his Bible, running, photography, telling goofy jokes, spoiling his pets and spending quality time with family. He was an involved member of the Duluth Bible Church and shared his love for God with everyone he met.
Bruce is preceded in death by his parents, step-father, Carl Anderson and sister, Marcia Akrivos.
Bruce is survived by Wendy, his wife of 23 years; daughter, Renee (John) Graves of Duluth; son, William (Sara) Turcotte III of Superior, WI; grandchildren Emma, Adrianna, Connor, Clare, Simon, Sawyer and Andrew; sister Diane (Dennis) Line Sr., brother, David (Cyndy) Stromberg; nieces and nephews, Stamos Akrivos, Christy Akrivos, Denny (Rhonada) Line, Jr, Deanne Shykes, Daniel (Heather) Line, Dawn (Andy) Johnson, Heidi Stromberg, Paul (Annelyse) Stromberg, and “niece” JoAnn Thomas. Also, several grand nieces and nephews.
Celebration of Life Service to be held August 17, 2020 at 6:30 PM at Duluth Bible Church. Internment will take place at a later date. Services have been entrusted to Sunrise Memorial Cemetery & Cremation.
