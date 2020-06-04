Bruce D. Peterson, 81, of Mountain Iron died unexpectedly, but peacefully at his home on Sunday, May 31, 2020.
Bruce cared deeply for his family and friends. He was a hard-working, lifelong Iron Ranger who enjoyed skiing and gardening. He was known for his immaculate lawn care and silly stories. He will be greatly missed, but ever present in the memories of loved ones as well as in the stories he helped create.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Christine Peterson, and his sister, Loretta (John) VanBuskirk.
Bruce is survived by sons, Dan (Sara) Peterson and Randy (Carolyn) Peterson; grandchildren: Siri, Kira, Audrey, Marc, and Julia; and great-grandchildren, Kembri and Ariana.
Due to the pandemic, private family services will be held. Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
