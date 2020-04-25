Cameron Trevor Frost, age 48, passed away on April 16, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. He was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota on February 8, 1972 to Robert Frost and Kathleen Hage. Cameron moved to Florida from Virginia, Minnesota.

He was a great father, caring for his family, and others, and will be remembered for his big heart.

Cameron is survived by his parents Robert Frost and Kathleen, stepmother Gertrude Frost, stepfather Herbert Hage, daughters Amanda Frost and Ashley Elsner; brother Robert Frost.; cousin Leah Bodas; and grandchildren Ryder, Jordynn, Kobe, and Greyson.

To plant a tree in memory of Cameron Frost as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
2
0

Tags

Load entries