Carl Richard Tuominen died August 16, 2019 at New Journey Residence.
Carl was born on August 9, 1933 in Vermilion Lake Township to Lauri and Vienna (Myllysilta) Tuominen. He was baptized into the faith on December 22, 1933. Carl grew up in Embarrass and graduated from Embarrass High School in 1952. He was united in marriage to his childhood sweetheart Elaine Marion Hujanen on September 13, 1952. Together they raised five children. Carl started working for US Steel when he was 19 years old and retired after 40 plus years. Carl taught his children many life lessons like honesty, kindness and gentleness. He showed the value of a good work ethic by never being late or never missing a day of work in all his years of employment. He lived his life as an example of how to be a loving husband and a kind and gentle father. Carl instilled in his children faith and told them about the love of God. He walked in faith every day, even when his health was failing, he continued going to church. Carl was an excellent card player and especially excelled in playing cribbage. His favorite cribbage partner was his brother, Jim. He and Elaine did some traveling. They took several trips to the state of Virginia to see their daughter, Nancy, and her family and they went twice to Alaska to see their grandson, Neil. Carl was just as happy to go and visit friends and neighbors. He knew the value of the simple act of visiting. They were a great support team for their family and went to all the events for all their children, in-laws, grandchildren and even great grandchildren. Carl loved children and never missed the opportunity to hold a baby! They spent many summers camped out at Hoodoo Point, where they made many long-lasting friendships. Faith, family and friends were the highlights of their lives.
Carl and Elaine were charter members of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church and Carl served as an elder and an usher. They were members of Tower Soudan Ski Club, Tower Soudan Athletic Association and charter members of the MTA, a fun group that got together to eat out and laugh!
Carl and Elaine were inseparable. Carl’s favorite job in life was taking care of his beloved wife, Elaine. They were married for 63 years and after she died, he was lost without his best friend. They are now reunited in Heaven and we look forward to seeing them again.
Carl is survived by his children, David, Steve (Deb), Patti (Jamie) Quick, all of Tower, Nancy (Johnny) Peery of Hot Springs, VA, Paul, also of Tower; 9 grandchildren, Neil Tuominen of Anchorage, AK, Joel (Becky) Tuominen of Hoyt Lakes, Joshua (Gina) Quick of Eveleth, Jesse (Katie) Quick of Esko, Jacob Quick of Tower, Ashley (Brandon) Brown of Staunton, VA, Emily Peery and Logan Peery, both of Hot Springs, VA, Colton Tuominen of Tower; 6 great grandchildren, Josie and Mila Quick, Will and Troy Quick, and Izak and Jocelyn Brown; sisters, Joyce Wiitala and Linda Lehtonen; brothers, Lauri (Joyce) Tuominen, Jr., and Michael Tuominen; sister-in-law, Annette (Paul) Herring and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Elaine; his brother, Jim (Carol) Tuominen; sisters and their husbands, Beverly (Pee Wee) Johnson, Elaine (Jack) Johnson; sister-in-law, Georgine Tuominen; and brother-in-law, Melvin Wiitala.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church at 11:00 am with visitation one-hour prior. Rev. Don Stauty will officiate. Burial will take place at Vermilion Lake Cemetery. Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or to send condolences, please visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
