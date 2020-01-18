Carol Ann Kronfuss passed away on January 8, 2020 in her as of late, hometown of Aurora, Minnesota.
Born in Town of Deer Creek, Taylor County, Wisconsin, on June 3, 1928, to Adam and Mary (Brunner) Schneider, Carol grew up on the family farm in Stetsonville as the youngest of ten children. Here she learned many valuable life lessons from both her immediate and extended families, let alone many treasured memories. Upon completion of secondary school Carol ventured to the city of Milwaukee where she completed nursing studies.
Carol married the dashing Denis Edward Kronfuss on May 10, 1947, in Chicago Il. Soon after the family migrated to the Iron Range in Minnesota, residing in Winton, then Ely, and finally in Babbitt which remained the family home until late 1976, and is the only place where all twelve of her children lived at one time or another. Carol continued her nursing education in the 1980’s, subsequently working in the field until her retirement, where shortly after she relocated to her Babbitt home, and finally to Aurora.
Carol is survived by ten of her children; Nancy (Richard) Collyard, Kristen Johnson, Mary Witte, Roscoe (Ruth) Kronfuss, Karl Kronfuss, Eric Kronfuss, Kurt (Jill) Kronfuss, Nick Kronfuss, Carol (Mike) Armstrong, Edward (Shauna Werth) Kronfuss, and a brood of sixty plus grand and great grandchildren. Carol was preceded in death by her former husband Denis, son Claude, daughter Barbara Glover, her siblings, and her parents.
Carol possessed wit and humor that was understated and often overlooked. She was kind and empathetic beyond the ordinary yet did not suffer fools gladly.
A service will be held the weekend of June 20, 2020 in Ely, MN. Details are forthcoming. Arrangements are pending with the Duluth Cremation Society.
