Koska, Carol (Lamppa) of Brooklyn Park, died on July 22, 2019. Survivors include her husband, Richard Koska, brothers, Bill Lamppa of Embarrass and Marvin (Carolyn) Lamppa, Duluth.
Carol was a teacher for many years. She loved her job and cared about each and every student. She also cared about the world, wishing for world peace, helping those less fortunate, and being concerned about the environment, our changing climate and all of the wildlife on our planet. She wanted to make this a better world.
Carol enjoyed reading, music, gardening, crocheting, her dogs, and her family. She especially enjoyed traveling with Dick in their motorhome, taking the back roads, and meeting so many wonderful people. She much preferred camping by a mountain stream enjoying the natural world.
o
At her request, there will be no services. Inturnment Embarrass cemetery. Memorials may be given to C.E.A.P. or the Animal Humane Society.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.