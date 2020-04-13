Carol Lee Indihar, 80, of Gilbert passed away April 1, 2020, at Waterview Pines Nursing Home in Virginia, MN.
She was born April 4, 1939, in Virginia to Joseph and Nell Moren.
Carol was a Gilbert High School graduate. On July 30, 1957, she was united in marriage to Thomas C. Indihar at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Gilbert. Early in their marriage, she thoroughly enjoyed curling, claiming it was the only sport she was good at. When their children were raised, she was employed by Eveleth Holiday Inn and later Lake Shore Motor Inn in Virginia. Always the friendly person, Carol enjoyed visiting with guests.
Christmas time at the Indihar home was made special because of Carol. She beautifully decorated their home and entertained with a festive holiday meal.
Carol and Tom spent much time at their beloved Lake Vermilion cabin that they built fishing, boating, and entertaining. Fall time found them at the hunting shack bird hunting, trail riding, and readying for deer season. They wintered in Las Vegas enjoying the warm weather and snowbird friends.
Carol moved from Gilbert to Edgewood Vista in Virginia where she resided for more than 4 years. She loved her apartment, new friends, and caring staff. In the last several months, she found a new home at Waterview Pines where she could share her wit with new caring staff.
Carol was a lifelong member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and had taught Catechism.
Carol is survived by three children: Michael (Bergetta) Indihar, Susan Tessier, Connie Nystrom, and daughter-in-law Rita Indihar. Grandchildren: Roth, Ryan, and Rachel Indihar, Stephanie Svercl, Christopher Tessier, Brandon and Brian Trast, Larissa Johnson, and Nicholas Nystrom and 11 great grandchildren. Siblings, Joseph (Jim) Moren and Marge Rozinka.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Thomas Charles and son Thomas James Indihar, grandson Cody Nystrom, and great grandson Wyatt Svercl.
Family would like to thank the staff of Edgewood Vista and Waterview Pines for the loving care that made Carol feel so at home.
o
A private family service will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. A Community visitation will be held at the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home on Wednesday, April 15th, from 10:00 am. to 2:00 pm. Social distancing of six feet and no more than 10 guests at a time will be permitted during the visitation time. Burial will be in the Gilbert Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert, MN.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.