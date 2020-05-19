Carol Mae Larsen, 87, of Eveleth passed away peacefully on May 14, 2020 at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth surrounded by family. She was born on May 31, 1932 in Stambaugh, Michigan to Arthur and Elsie (Larson) Peterson, the youngest of three children. Carol was raised on the family farm near Crystal Falls, MI in Mansfield Township. She attended area schools and graduated from Crystal Falls High School, Class of 1950. Following graduation from high school, Carol moved to Chicago where she pursued a degree in Nursing and worked at Cook County Hospital. Subsequently, she returned to Crystal Falls where she was united in marriage to Paul Larsen on October 31, 1953, together for 44 years until his passing in 1998. The couple moved to the Iron Range in 1954 where they raised their family. Carol had a passion for children and worked in the nursery caring for newborns at the Virginia Regional Medical Center for over 30 years. She took great pride in making her yard and gardens look beautiful. Carol enjoyed spending time at her lake cabin south of Eveleth and at her lake place near Crystal Falls. She was an active member of United in Christ Lutheran Church with the Church Circle and quilting group. Carol was also active with the Eveleth VFW Auxiliary and a former member of the Eveleth Elks Club and Virginia Moose Lodge. She and husband Paul were great dancers and enjoyed dancing to polka music performed by area musicians. Carol was a fabulous cook and enjoyed hosting large family gatherings. She was known for making the best raspberry pies, pasties, and potato salad. Carol was a kind, generous and caring person who will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Carol is survived by her children: Carol (Rich) Wickwire, Ellensburg, WA; Cheryl Larsen, Grand Marais; Kim Mattson (Fred Germ), Gilbert (Lost Lake); Steven Larsen, Bellingham, WA; and Michael (Karen) Larsen, Cohutta, GA; grandchildren: Alison Mattson, Heidi (Aaron) Dickson; Carah (Joe) Alexander, Kyler Larsen and Rachael Larsen; great grandchildren: Claudia, Carter, Marley Mae, Elly, Maverick, Esenituk, Serenity, Joe, and Eamon; brother Norman (Anita) Peterson; sister-in-law Veronica (Babe) Peterson. Carol is also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Paul, brother Raymond, grand daughter Emily and dear friend Peter Sovil.
o
Carol will be laid to rest next to her husband Paul at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery in Crystal Falls, MI.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, May 22 at 11:00 AM at United in Christ Lutheran Church parking lot. Guests will remain in their vehicles and can observe and listen to the service which will be held on an outdoor stage.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.