Carole Jean Babich Majerle, age 82 of Gilbert MN, died Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Waterview Woods in Eveleth, Minnesota.
She was born March 5, 1938 to Carl and Mary Stupca in Gilbert, MN.
Survived by beloved husband Donald Majerle; brother Charlie Stupca, Gilbert, MN; daughter Dr. Kathryn Babich (John Scott), Eden Prairie, MN; son Charles Babich, Cave Creek, AZ; grandchildren Dr. Madelyn Lauer (Dr. Zach Lauer), Kansas City, MO; Mitchell Lenhard, Minneapolis, MN and Los Angeles, CA; Cassandra Babich, Chandler, AZ; great granddaughter Evelyn Lauer; nieces, nephews, cousins and their families. Preceded in death by husband William Babich, parents Carl and Mary Stupca, sister and brother-in-law Mary Lou and Hank Brown, nephew David Brown, and special aunt Molly Filander.
Carole was a graduate of the RN program at St. Scholastica and worked in both nursing and leadership positions in Ely where she raised her family and then St. Mary’s Hospital (now Essentia Health) in Duluth.
She enjoyed many hobbies and excelled at all of them while working full time including cooking, baking, sewing anything including her daughter’s wedding dress, knitting, picking berries and apples, and kept a perfect house. Carole loved working in the yard whether gardening and landscaping or felling and limbing trees. A favorite Mother’s Day gift was a chainsaw. She was musically gifted and could play the piano ‘by ear’ without sheet music.
After being widowed in 1995, Carole moved back to her home town and, by chance or by grace, greeted her former classmate, Don, in church on New Year’s Eve, 2001. They were married
November 3, 2004 and she was never happier. They built a house, worked in the yard, enjoyed old movies, shopping trips, and especially each other.
Her grandchildren and great granddaughter were her pride and joy. Carole delighted her family with her cooking, especially her delicious, perfect potica every holiday, a gift now proudly passed on to a second generation.
o
Funeral Mass for Carole will be 10:30am Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Gilbert with Fr. Michael Garry as celebrant. Visitation will be one hour prior to the mass at church. Burial will be in the Gilbert Cemetery. Arrangements by Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.