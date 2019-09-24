Celestine (Sally) Herfindahl passed away on August 31, 2019 at Victoria Care Center in Victoria Mn at the age of 90. Sally lived in Virginia from 1965-2011 and in Babbitt from 1957-1965. She was born in 1928 in Mahnomen Mn.

o

Private ceremony at a later date.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load entries