Charles “Chuck” Lundeen, 76, of Pittsford, N.Y. died Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019.
Chuck is survived by his husband, John Williams; and beloved family and friends.
o
A celebration of Chuck’s life will be held in the spring of 2020. In lieu of flowers, please honor Chuck with a contribution to the Chuck Lundeen Memorial Fund at Rochester Area Community Foundation, 500 East Ave., Rochester, N.Y. 14607 or online at www.racf.org/Lundeen. To share a memory of Chuck or send a condolence to the family visit www.anthonychapels.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Charles Lundeen, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.