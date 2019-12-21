Charles “Chuck” Lundeen, 76, of Pittsford, N.Y. died Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019.

Chuck is survived by his husband, John Williams; and beloved family and friends.

A celebration of Chuck’s life will be held in the spring of 2020. In lieu of flowers, please honor Chuck with a contribution to the Chuck Lundeen Memorial Fund at Rochester Area Community Foundation, 500 East Ave., Rochester, N.Y. 14607 or online at www.racf.org/Lundeen. To share a memory of Chuck or send a condolence to the family visit www.anthonychapels.com.

