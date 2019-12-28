Charles H. Foix, 70, passed away peacefully at home, Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at his residence.
Charles Henry Foix was born May 1, 1949 to Beulah and Henry Foix. He attended Hill City elementary school and graduated from Grand Rapids High School. Following high school, he attended Hibbing Technical College. He met his wife, Susan Faye Olson in the beginning of 1969 and they married on August 30, 1969 in Chisholm. They were blessed with three children, Bradley, Margaret, and Maryann. In 1970, he started his career at US Steel as a shovel operator, and worked for 33 years, before retiring.
He was a member of the Local Union 1938, Gold Wing Assoc., and a lifetime member of the Deer Hunter’s Association.
He was very active and loved to ride his motorcycle and 4-wheeler, going fishing, camping, and hunting for birds and deer. He loved painting and wood working.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Susan; children, Margaret (Will) Klismith of Stevenspoint, WI, Maryann (Jamie) of Eveleth; daughter-in-law, Darnell of Virginia; grandchildren, Nathan, Beau, Tyler, Austin, Bentley, Cooper, Terrel, Jevon, and Danielle; father, Gerald Foix; brothers, Robert, Larry, James (Nancy), Gary (Donna), all of Hill City; sisters, Pamela (Gene) Medjrich of Aitkin, and Sherri (Daniel) Lidholm of Cohassett; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Beulah and Henry; grandparents of Cohasset; hunting and fishing partner and son, Bradley; aunt, Judy; brothers-in-law, Melvin, Billy, Calvin Baasi; sisters-in-law, Rosalind Palo, Margaret Baasi; and nephew, Leonard Palo.
o
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Open Door Church in Hibbing at 1:00 pm with visitation one-hour prior. Pastor Roland Weaver will officiate. Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or to send condolences, please visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
