Charles Martin Erjavec, 54, of Gilbert died April 6, 2020 in Mesa, Arizona.
He was born December 15, 1965 in Eveleth, Minnesota to Frank and Margaret Ann Erjavec. He was a graduate of Eveleth High School and held various careers throughout his life. Most important to him was owning and operating Find It Fast Realty in Gilbert. Charlie was known for his honesty and always willing to lend a hand to anyone. He had a passion for music and enjoyed playing guitar.
Survivors include his father, Frank; wife, Lori; daughter, Stephanie (Romit) Jha; granddaughter, Ivy; son, Adam; siblings: Rachel Sumoso, Michael (Debbie) Erjavec, Kathryn (John Rodorigo) Erjavec; Mary (Qu Ng) Erjavec, Amy (Joe) Brazerol, and Emily (Jim) Lozinski; mother-in-law, Sylvia “Toots” Gentile;
Lori’s family: son, Matt (Katie) Hiti and their children, Adelyn and Camden; son, Joe Hiti; daughter, Sara (Billy Cogger) Hiti and their son, William “Boo” Cogger; numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Ann; niece, Ana Rodorigo; father-in-law, Mike Gentile.
Private family Mass of Christian Burial for Charles Martin Erjavec, 54, of Gilbert, will be held at Resurrection Catholic Church in Eveleth with Fr. Charles Flynn as celebrant.
