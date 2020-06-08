Charles Robert Matthews (Cvek), 82, of Duluth, formerly of Virginia, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth. He was born March 11, 1938 in Eveleth, Minnesota to Joseph and Mary (Rebrovich) Cvek.
Charles was a 1956 graduate of Eveleth Senior High School and later received a bachelors degree from Northwest University in Chicago for court reporting. He then worked in Chicago for nine years as a free lance court reporter prior to returning to Virginia. Here he worked for St. Louis County for a short time, and then for Williams Brothers Engineering in Duluth. Finally, he was employed at Erie Mining Company for 11 years in clerical. He was a member of the National Shorthanders Association, and the Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Virginia.
Chuck, as he was best known to family and friends, was an accomplished pianist and a gourmet chef. He loved being with all of his family members, especially during the holidays and family events when he could host and serve his delectable dinners and provide beautiful musical entertainment on his piano. He will be dearly missed. Survivors include his sister, Gladys (Bill) Cavers, of Sun City West, Arizona, many loving nieces and nephews, grand and great nieces and nephews, dear cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Joseph Cvek, Jr.
Chuck’s family would like to thank St. Luke’s Hospital and hospice unit for the tremendous care they provided during his last few weeks. Family members are especially grateful to grand niece, Jessica Leslie of Cloquet, for her awesome love, caring ,thoughtfulness, and attentive concern in always being there for Uncle Chuck during the last three months of his illness.
Memorial Mass will be 1pm Saturday, June 13 , 2020 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Virginia, Minnesota with Fr. Brandon Moravitz as celebrant. Inurnment will be in the Calvary Cemetery in Virginia, Minnesota.
