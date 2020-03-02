Charlotte E. Rice, 76, of Mountain Iron passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020 at her home.
She was born on December 2, 1943 in Virginia to Walter and Mabel (Hedberg) Stockey and graduated from the Mt. Iron High School.
Charlotte cared for many children in her South Grove home prior to Day Cares. She then worked as the dietary supervisor for the Virginia Regional Medical Center, retiring in 1983. Char married Tim Rice in 1983 and became a homemaker. She enjoyed fishing year round on Lake Vermilion and entertaining family and friends.
Char was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tower.
Survivors include her husband Timothy Rice of Mt. Iron; four children, Gary (Susan) Rice of Eveleth, Thomas Maki of Mt. Iron, Laura (Jon Ellegard) Maki of Mt. Iron and Lisa Wessman of Cumberland, WI; six grandchildren, Brandon Maki, Cassie Maki, Nikki Maki, Kyie Petrie, Jersey Oie and Alicia Wessman and several great-grandchildren.; one sister, Carol (Bruce) Kuhre of Athens, Ohio and one brother, Walter “Butch” (Evie) Stockey of Virginia and numerous nieces and nephews.
Char was preceded in death by her parents and a grandson, Michael Wessman.
A special thank you to all the friends and caregivers who contributed in her time of need.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tower with Pastor Liz Cheney officiating. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
