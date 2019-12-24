Cheryl “Cher” Jean Butala, 66, of Virginia died Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at The Waterview Pines in Virginia.
Cher was born on March 3, 1953 to Patrick and Dolores (Fabish) Butala in Eveleth.
Cher’s legacy is her kind soul and how she treated other people. She is remembered for her generosity and always putting the concern for others above her own. Cher was a gracious, loving, and caring lady. She will be missed dearly.
Survivors include her brother, Patrick (Okhui) Butala of McKinley; aunt, Teresa Denton of Milwaukee, WI; stepbrother, Paul (Angie) Geary of Kelly Lake; two stepsisters: Sue Hill of West Eveleth and Addy (Rich) Rojeski of Chisholm; as well as numerous cousins and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Patrick and Dolores Butala.
A private family service was held at the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert. Interment was in the Lakeside Cemetery in Biwabik.
