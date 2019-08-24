Cheryl J. (Johnston) Nelson, 66, of Virginia, passed away Friday, August 16, 2019 at her residence.
Cheryl Jean Nelson was born February 28, 1953 to James and Lena (Weaver) Johnston. She was united in marriage to William Nelson, Jr., on January 24, 1976 in Atwater, CA.
Cheryl loved crosswords, watching football games, especially her Dallas Cowboys, watching the Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders, reading, and she was a great cook and baker.
Cheryl was kind, loving, giving, caring, a great awesome mom and wife, best friend, good listener, and gave great advice.
She is survived by her husband, William Carl Nelson, Jr. of Virginia, daughter Michelle A. Nelson of Virginia; son Michael A. Nelson of Virginia and Robert J Johnston of Atwater, CA; grandson, Dominic Johnston of Atwater, CA; adopted daughter, Pearl Durley of Vallejo, CA; mother, Lena Johnston of Atwater, CA; brothers, Steven Johnston of Sylacauga, AL, Stanley Johnston of Coyle, OK, Bobby (Mary) Johnston of Atwater, CA; sister, Kathy (Scott) Thompson of Atwater, CA; and her grandcats, Qwazy and Miss Priss.
She was preceded in death by her father, James Johnston; and daughter, Jennifer Michele Nelson.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Range Funeral Home at 2:00 pm with visitation one-hour prior. Pastor Erik Roth will officiate. Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or to send condolences, please visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
