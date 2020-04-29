Christine Louise Luoma passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Essentia Health-Virginia hospital with her daughter by her side. She was 74.
Chris was born in Virginia, MN on June 15, 1945. She graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1963 and went on to raise her family in various parts of the country, including California, Minnesota, and North Carolina. Once her children were in school, she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in education from the University of Minnesota, Duluth, and was a passionate educator and advocate for all children at elementary schools in North Carolina and Minnesota.
She loved spending time with her family, preferably at a lake with a sauna nearby. She was an avid reader of history and wouldn’t think twice about extending a road trip to visit a near or not-so-near historical site. Chris canoed Minnesota lakes and hiked in Switzerland, Maine, and the Great Wall of China. She was a doting and joyful grandmother. Chris believed in kindness, social justice, and in the restorative powers of natural foods, particularly bananas. She enjoyed putting challenging puzzles together and cultivating beautiful gardens.
Chris is predeceased by her parents, Ernest and Bernice (Heitkemper) Luoma, her step-father, Arthur Fossum, and her brother, Willard Luoma.
Chris is lovingly remembered by her daughter: Heidi Johnson (Neil Bray) of St. Paul, MN; her son: Ryan Johnson (Renee Johnson) of Carlsbad, CA; her grandchildren: Jonas Bray, Eliza Bray, Noah Johnson, and Hazel Johnson; her siblings: Patricia Sabin, Carolyn Gentilini, John Luoma, Susan Luoma, Audrey Scipioni, and Mary Hotchkiss; and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by the father of her children and friend, Thomas Johnson.
o
A memorial service to celebrate Chris’s life will be scheduled later in the year when it is safe to gather together.
Family Services are provided by Bauman-Cron, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Virginia. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.