Clayton “Clay” Neal Stillwell, 64, of Kinney passed away on June 20, 2020 at his cabin.
Clayton was born August 5, 1955 in Bemidji, Minnesota to Robert and Gladys (Mickalson) Stillwell. He graduated from Mountain Iron High School in 1974. He worked at US Steel until his retirement in 2009. He was a member of the NRA. He loved fishing, hunting, music (especially classic rock), and spending time with family and friends.
Clayton is survived by his son Dylan; brothers Michael and Thomas; nieces and nephews Keiza (Dave) Besemann, Leah (Chris) Masucci, Brianna (Dan) Nordling, Tonya (Alex) Learmont, Tara (Matt) Starc, and Gary Michael Stillwell; grandnieces and grandnephews Anabella, Olivia, and Isaiah Besemann, Connor and Caleb Masucci, Kyleigh, Kaelynn, and Kaleyce Nordling, Michael and Jimmy French, Hudson Learmont, Matthew, Trinity, and Jacob Starc; and many great friends including Dan Derickson, Judy Holcomb, Richie Lind, Jeff and Gina Spartz, Ed Lach, Greg French, Michael Finn, Shaun Redfield, and Tom Nikolanci.
He was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Gladys Stillwell; and brothers Alton and Robert Jr. Stillwell.
o
Due to Coronavirus concerns a private burial is being held. Guestbook at www.OlsonSchwartzFuneralHome.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.