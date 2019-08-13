DUNLAP - Cleon "Ben" L. Beneventi, 82, of Dunlap, passed away Friday, August 9, 2019 at his home.
He was born December 24, 1936 in Amboy, MN to son of Eugene and Lois (Henslin) Beneventi. He married Beverly Beck on Nov. 6, 1954 in Eveleth. She preceded him in death on June 19, 2019, also preceding him in death were his parents, a son Mark Beneventi and a brother, Jerry Beneventi.
Surviving are his three children: Michael (Sandy) Beneventi of East Peoria, Scott (Marcia) Beneventi of Peoria, Cheryl (Tom) Bohannan of Dunlap, 10 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren.
Cleon served in the Army National Guard and worked for CILCO as a pipefitter and later as a manager in the gas department until retiring after 38 years in 1992.
Cleon was a member of the Hanna City Sportsman Club, the CILCO Blue Lakes Club, the Long Lakes Preservation Association and Bradley Aviation. He received his pilots license in 1996 and enjoyed flying, fishing, hunting, Blueberry Pie, and spending summers with family at their cabin in northern Wisconsin on Long Lake.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home in Peoria.
Burial will be in Swan Lake Memory Gardens following the services.
Memorials may be made to the St. Jude Midwest Affiliate. You may view Cleon's obituary online at www.woosley-wilton.com
