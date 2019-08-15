Colleen Haasl of Pine City, formerly of Forest Lake passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Lakeside Health & Rehab at the age of 70.
Colleen Sue was born March 5, 1949 to John and Lois (Bergman) Mac Donald in Virginia, Minnesota.
Colleen is survived by her husband Daniel Haasl of Pine City; sons Ben (Kristen) Haasl of Forest Lake and Gavin (Emily Haasl of Becker; grandsons Nicholas and Matthew Haasl; sister Donna (Eugene) Mannelin of Isanti; father-in-law Joseph Haasl of Babbitt; nieces Lindsey and Abby; many other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents John and Lois Mac Donald and mother-in-law Marie Haasl.
Memorials in Colleen’s memory may be directed to: Multiple System Atrophy@ MSA Coalition, 9935-D Rea Road, #212, Charlotte, NC 28277 or Audubon Center, 54165 Audubon Drive, Sandstone, MN 55072
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City~Swanson Chapel www.FuneralAndCremationService.com
o
Monsignor Aleksander Suchan will celebrate a Funeral Mass for Colleen: 10:30 AM Friday, August 23 at Immaculate Conception Church with a time of visitation planned for one hour prior to the service at St. Anthony Common at the church in Pine City.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.