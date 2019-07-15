Connie Dora Peterson, 63, of Aitkin, MN, died suddenly on Friday, July 12, 2019 surrounded by loved ones at Essentia Health-St. Mary's Medical Center in Duluth.
She was born September 10, 1955, in Virginia, MN to Melvin L. & Videlle M. (Saatela) Carlson. Connie graduated from Cotton High School in 1973 and received a Bachelors degree in Nursing. She was married to Leslie (Les) S. Peterson on May 28, 1983 and made their home in northern Minnesota, Oregon and Rochester, MN. Connie retired from nursing at Mayo Clinic after 21 years of service in September 2015. Together, Les and Connie made their new home in Aitkin, MN.
Connie was a loving, caring, funny & compassionate soul who was loved by so many. Connie enjoyed spending time with her family & friends (The NG's) and cherished and adored her grandchildren from the day they were born. She loved to travel and was one of the best cooks around. You never left Connie's house hungry.
She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Les; two daughters, Carrie (Will) Hanson of Rochester, MN, and Miranda (Brandon) Smith of Mantorville, MN; 6 grandchildren, Spencer, Lindsey, Makenna, Easton, Corrin & Caydance, a sister, Lorraine Ilminen of Virginia, MN; numerous nephews, nieces, and extended family.
She was preceded in death by her her father (2002), mother (2013) & her sister Candy Gornik (2014).
There will be a private family service on Friday, July 19th and a Celebration of Life for all on Saturday, July 20th, 2019 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Glen/Kimberly Town Hall in Aitkin, MN (32631 Dam Lake Street, Aitkin, MN 56431).
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to offset medical bills to: P.O. Box 382 Aitkin, MN 56431-0301.
