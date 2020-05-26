Heaven has gained a special angel. Coralie E. Terrio, 79, of Gilbert, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Essentia Health Virginia.
Coralie Elizabeth Terrio was born on July 23, 1940 to Harry and Marie (Lassila) Terrio. She was a resident for the past 27 years of Douglas House. She loved her house, her housemates and the staff that cared for her.
Cora also loved fishing and her “moo cows.” She loved her job at the East Range DAC and was a social butterfly. Even though she was non-verbal, she was able to show her co-workers, housemates and staff that she cared about them. She also loved shopping and going out to eat, especially with her brother and sister-in-law.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her brother, John (Nancy) Terrio, nieces, Pam (Andy) Pervenanze and Melissa (Jesse) Bradway, and nephew, Jeff (Ione) Terrio and grand-nephews and nieces.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or to send condolences, please visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
