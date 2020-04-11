Craig A. Linsley, 74, of Virginia, MN, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020 at his residence.
Craig Anson Linsley was born May 13, 1945 in Detroit, MI to Scott and Virginia (Gadbois) Linsley. Most of his growing up years took place in the Como Park area of St. Paul, MN. He enjoyed having Como Park as his playground. He graduated from University High School in St. Paul in 1963. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1964, spending part of his time in Vietnam and returning home in 1966. He then went to the University of Minnesota, gaining a Bachelor’s Degree in Business and Accounting. He worked as an accountant for several years and was able to retire at a young age. On Sept. 19, 1998, he was united in marriage to Janice Keller in Roseville, MN. Within a few years, they moved to Duluth, MN, where they resided 10 years. The couple then moved to Virginia, MN in June of 2015 where he spent the remainder of his life.
Craig was a Vietnam veteran who became an even greater “silent” soldier in a cancer fight he could not win, however, not without showing all of us around him what a “Real Hero” looks like.
He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Janice of Virginia; children, Anna (Jeremy) Kocur, Charles (Becky) Hopper and Lennard (Taaron) Hopper; grandchildren, Jeffrey, Zachary, Nicholas, Gavin, Ethan, Emily, Sienna, Breanna, Edison, and Crosby; one great grandson; and sister, Teschon Linsley.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Scott and Bill Linsley; and one nephew.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or to send condolences, please visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
