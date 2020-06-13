Curtis A. Carlson, 71, of Hoyt Lakes, died Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at his home surrounded by family.
He was born September 25, 1948 in Ashland, Wisconsin to Rudolph and Melvina (White) Carlson. Curtis was a 1966 graduate of Aurora/Hoyt Lakes High School and later enlisted with the US Navy. He served during Vietnam.
On September 21, 1974 he married Randine Pederson in Hoyt Lakes. Curtis worked for Erie Mining Company and retired from LTV Steel as an electrician.
He was a proud member of the Aurora American Legion Post 241, was a member and served as the Easter Bunny for the Aurora/Hoyt Lakes Jaycees and was a 15 year member of the Hoyt Lakes Water Carnival Committee.
Curtis loved spending time at the shack, trapping with his dad, hunting and being in the outdoors. He had a unique sense of humor and was a story teller who loved to talk, and boy did he talk a lot! He was known for giving his “Curtee Hugs” and always kept a jar of Smarties handy for the grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife, Randee; four children: Jenell (Bill) and her children, Kayla and Andrew; Aaron (Kelly) and their children, Cody and Lacie; Brad; and Brian (Julie) and their children, Preston and Adrian; siblings: Diane (Joe) Fondie, Jeanne (Neil) Kruse and Rick Carlson; father-in-law, Russell Pederson; his in-laws: Vicky (Tom) Michels and Brenda (Mike) Jensen; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Rudy and Mel Carlson; mother-in-law, Nadine Pederson.
Graveside service for Curtis will be 3:00pm Thursday, July 23, 2020 in the Hoyt Lakes Memorial Cemetery with Pastor Charles Barnes officiating. Military honors will be accorded by the Aurora/Hoyt Lakes Color Guard. The family asks that you wear “Curtee attire”…Hawaiian shirts…to the graveside. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to your local food shelf. Arrangements by Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora.
