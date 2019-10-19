Curtis A. Harris, age 77, of Virginia and formerly of Babbitt and Ely, died Saturday, October 12, 2019, at the Boundary Waters Care Center in Ely. He was born November 20, 1941, in Bemidji, MN the son of Woodrow and Evelyn (Lease) Harris. He was a graduate of Ely High School. Curtis was united in marriage to Janice Couillard on October 8, 1960, in Ely.

Curtis worked at the Ely Bloomenson Hospital and prior to that at Reserve Mining. He loved playing his guitar and singing, playing computer chess and mahjong.

Curtis is survived by his wife: Janice; son: Eugene Harris of Hibbing; daughter: Vicki Harris of Aurora, MN; sister: Sandy (John) Hodgkins; six grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother: Woodrow Harris, Jr.; daughter: Julie Harris Hildreth; and grandson: James P. Bliss.

A private family service was held.

Family services are provided by Bauman-Cron, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Virginia. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.

