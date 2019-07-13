Dale Anderson Lundblad, age 69, of Cook, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 28, 2019, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, following a brief illness.
Dale was born May 7, 1950, in Cleveland, OH, the son of James A. and Joy (Angelberger) Lundblad. He grew up in Mentor, OH and graduated from Mentor High School. He attended The Ohio State University and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in pre-med in 1972. In 1973 he moved to Minnesota to help his parents operate Little Sweden Resort on Lake Vermilion. Dale and his brother Charlie co-owned a construction business, building and remodeling homes in the Lake Vermilion area prior to Dale joining B.I.C. Realty and becoming a full-time real estate agent in 1977.
Dale met the love of his life and best friend, Nan (Green), in Ohio. Nan joined him in Minnesota in 1976 and they were married May 2, 1980. In 1984, Dale was diagnosed with chronic kidney failure and needed a transplant. In November of 1985 he received the “gift of life” from his brother Charlie when he donated a kidney for Dale, which continued to function for the next 33 years.
He was a member of the Cook Chamber of Commerce in his early years of doing business in Cook. He was past president and Director Emeritus of the Vermilion Lake Association (formerly the Sportsmen’s Club of Lake Vermilion), having served as a board member since 1978. He was the treasurer of the W. C. Heiam Medical Foundation since its creation in 1993. As members of the Cook Cancer Support Group, he and Nan participated and raised money for the Sand Lake Shuffle for many years.
Dale, along with Nan, felt privileged to be able to live in the Northwoods in their cabin on Lake Vermilion, where they enjoyed many of their favorite recreational activities such as boating, canoeing, fishing, Boundary Waters canoe camping, bird and wildlife watching, hiking, cross country skiing and back country snowshoeing. But most of all he loved sharing all those activities with his loved ones and dear friends, who will forever miss his love, compassion, optimism, and wonderful sense of humor.
Dale is survived by his wife, Nan; two sisters, Janice (David) Williams of Fairport Harbor, OH and Joy Karin of Eastlake, OH; one brother, Charlie, of Cook; two nephews, David (Lauren) Williams of Mentor, OH and Charlie Lundblad of Grand Forks, ND; one niece, Ashley (Jon) Bishop of St. Paul, MN; and two great-nephews and one great-niece; along with Nan’s family and their friends.
He was preceded in death by his father James in 1996, his mother Joy in 2019 and his nephew Brandon Williams in 1999.
A Celebration of Dale’s Life will be held Sunday, Aug. 11 from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Voyageur Lodge at Camp Vermilion, located on Wakemup Bay, Lake Vermilion. Refreshments and a light lunch will be served.
In lieu of flowers, his family prefers memorials to W. C. Heiam Medical Foundation (heiamfoundation.org), Vermilion Lake Association (vermilionlakeassociation.org) or the Sand Lake Shuffle (Facebook- @SandLakeShuffle).
