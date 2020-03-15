Daniel Christopher Pulis passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Blanchfield Army Community Hospital in KY.
Dan was born August 26, 1975, the 2nd of five children, to Terry and Betty (Smith) Pulis in Virginia, MN. He grew up in Mountain Iron and attended Marquette Catholic School, through sixth grade and graduated from Virginia Secondary School with the class of 1994. It was in JROTC at VHS, under Sgt. Gary Miller, that Dan learned to accept his congenital visual birth defect. It was there that he learned to first love and respect himself, then others and finally his country. It was in JROTC that Dan decided that he wanted to join the Army and “Be all that he could be”. However, there were set backs. PDQ’s (permanently disqualified) three times, it was on his fourth attempt that he convinced the Army to “Be all that THEY could be” and he was successfully enlisted into the United States Army. He retired with 22 years of service to his country.
Dan’s Army career included being a diesel mechanic, changing starters every other day in the same Jeeps when people would jump in and grind on the starter of a Jeep left running; an Apache Crew Chief at the beginning of the Iraqi War in 2003; and finally as a Career Counselor helping other soldiers to “Be all that they could be” through promotions. This career included 2-year long tours in South Korea, 2-year long deployments, plus one 18-month deployment to Iraq, one-year deployment to Afghanistan, and a 2-year stint in Germany that included 6 months in Afghanistan. He spent most of his career with the 101st Airborne of Fort Campbell, KY, as well as the Rakkasan’s based at Ft. Campbell.
He is survived by his loving wife, Tempy Ann Pulis of Oak Grove, KY; step children, Kevin Hanley, Mary Cassaday, Kathy Johnson, and Nicole James, as well as step grandchildren; parents, Terry and Betty Pulis; sisters, Michelle (Jim) Sereno of Virginia, Steph (Tim) Kniefel of Bemidji, and Emilie (Amanda) Lippincott-Pulis of Hibbing; nieces and nephews, Sammi (Connor Dudley) Pulis of Gilbert, Tim (Chelsey Hadersbeck) Pulis of Eveleth, Don Sereno of Virginia, Chloe, Halie, Madeline, Jack, and Max Kniefel of Bemidji, Gage, Delaney, and Myles Stuntebeck of Hibbing; great nephew, Charlie Pulis of Gilbert; honorary brothers, Steve-O Reini and family of Iron and Frank Lopez and family of Oak Grove, KY; many aunts, uncles, cousins, and countless friends.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Matt Pulis in 2012 and grandparents, George and Mary Ann Pulis and George and Hortense Smith
A memorial mass will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Virginia at 11:00 am with visitation one-hour prior. Fr. Brandon Moravitz with officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Marquette Catholic School. To sign the online guest book or to send condolences, please visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
