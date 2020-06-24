Daniel Clifford Theel

Daniel Clifford Theel, age 65 of Embarrass, died April 9, 2020 at his home.

Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Argo Cemetery, Babbitt; and a Celebration of Life will follow the graveside in the Timber Hall, Embarrass.

Memorial donations are preferred to the Babbitt or Embarrass Ambulance and Fire Departments.

Family Services provided by Bauman-Vermilion a Bauman Family Funeral Home in Tower.

