Daniel Clifford Theel, age 65 of Embarrass, died April 9, 2020 at his home.
He was born August 31, 1954 in Rochester, MN Danny spent his first years of schooling in Embarrass and graduated from Babbitt High School in 1972. He owned his first horse at 9 years of age. He worked at home on the Theel Poultry Farm, worked for American Bridge in Mt. Iron, worked as a welder for Welding Inc. in Gillette, Wyoming, was an over the road trucker for both Kirvan of Int’l Falls and Theel Trucking, was an EMT at Ely Hospital, and worked for North Shore Mining of Babbitt, retiring after 23 years there.
Danny was an active volunteer for the Babbitt Ambulance and Fire Department and volunteered many years with the St. Louis Co. Rescue Squad. He was the Vice-Chairman of the Embarrass Regional Fair Board. He enjoyed his boat “Mixed Emotions” on Lake Vermilion, water skiing, and he was an avid SCUBA diver. He enjoyed snowmobiling, raising Hereford cattle and Paint horses. He was active in competitive ranch sorting and team penning. He thoroughly enjoyed farm auctions, handling farm machinery, and making hay. He loved his beloved horse Rockett for 20 years.
Danny was known greatly for his quick wit and was full of a lot of jokes, humorous sayings and quotes. He was always willing to give a helping hand to others. He was an ordained minister, and Danny had been sober for 39 years.
Danny is survived by his parents: Dale and Wanda Theel; his wife: Toni of 18 years; brothers: Bob (Tami) Theel and Dean (Jeanie) Theel; sisters: Sharon (Paul) Foster, Julie (Rueben) Robinson, and Annette (Steve) Nicholas; 4 children: Nancy (Aaron) Lamppa, Dale Theel, Jeff (Trista) Struna, and Codi Forsman & Dean Raati; 6 grandchildren: Alex (Anna) Bee, Brady Struna, Sadie Theel, Ally Miller, Davis Theel, and Ashtyn Struna; 3 great-grandchildren: Avery, Aldyn, and Mia; numerous aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, one great-great-nephew, and many great friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, and nephews: Geoffrey Foster and Jody Theel.
Burial and Celebration of Life to be scheduled at a later date.
Memorial donations are preferred to the Babbitt or Embarrass Ambulance and Fire Departments.
Family Services provided by Bauman-Cron, a Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To leave a remembrance online, see www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
