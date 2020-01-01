Daniel Croswell Jr., 96, of Aurora, passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 in Aurora. He was born October 2, 1923 in Crosby, Minnesota to Daniel R. Croswell and Marguerite Wetzel Croswell and grew up in Brainerd, Minnesota. He graduated from Brainerd High School in 1941, attended the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis and was a member of the Naval ROTC until entering active service in 1943 as an Ensign. He served in the Pacific Theater as a Lieutenant JG on the USS Raymond (DE 341). He was detached from the Navy in June, 1946 and returned to the University of Minnesota.
Dan graduated from the University of Minnesota in 1948 with a degree in Geological Engineering. He began his mining career at the Lake Mine in Aurora, Minnesota working for Pickands-Mather, Inc. He later transferred to Erie Mining Company in 1955 and worked there in the Mine Engineering department until he retired in 1984 as Chief Mining Engineer.
In 1949, Dan married Margaret McClintick, moved to Aurora, Minnesota and raised three children. Dan enjoyed the outdoors which included hiking, sailing, painting and traveling the backroads of the United States and Canada.
He was preceded in death by wife, Margaret in 1998; son, Daniel in 2008; and his parents. He is survived by son, Jack (Ann) Croswell; daughter Connie (Calvin) Maki; grandchildren: Amy Pollard, Rachael Croswell, Katherine Dole, Emily Loberg and Peter Croswell; great grandchildren: Daniel Pollard, Anthony Pollard, Zachary Pollard, Jack Loberg and Annika Croswell; and daughter-in-law, Linda Croswell. He was also survived by a special friend, Betty Hanson.
The family would like to thank all those who supported him over these last few years and with a special thanks to the employees of Spectrum Health Carefree Living and Northland Village who cared for him and treated him so well.
Funeral service will be 11 am Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora with Pastor Barbara Hegfors officiating. A visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in the Forest Hill Cemetery in Aurora. Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.
