Daniel “Dan” J. Pittman, 66, of Iron, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at his residence.
Daniel John Pittman was born May 3, 1953 in Virginia to Lyle and Greta (Bauer) Pittman. On December 14, 1974, he was united in marriage to Betty Lou Cook. Dan was a teamster for Hoover Construction for 20 plus years.
Dan enjoyed hunting and fishing, his yearly trip to Canada with his brother, cutting and splitting wood with his brother, Ronnie, going to high school hockey games. He loved spending time with family, especially his grandkids.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Betty of Iron; children, Dustin (Kim) Pittman of Mountain Iron and Sheena (Luke) Olson of Virginia; 7 grandchildren; brother, Ron Pittman; sisters, Darlene Orehek and Debbie Johnson; several nieces, nephews and relatives; and friends, Ed Carsten, Dave Loraas, and Sylvester Goerdt.
He was preceded in death by his parents; children, Tonya and Lisa Pittman; brother, Doug Pittman; and sister, Diane Buck.
A memorial mass will be held on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at the Resurrection Catholic Church in Eveleth at 11:00 am with visitation one-hour prior. Fr. Michael Garry will officiate. Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or to send condolences, please visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
