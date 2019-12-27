Daniel L. Bishop, 86, of Virginia, passed away Friday, December 20, 2019 at the Essentia Health Virginia Care Center.
Daniel Lloyd Bishop was born June 30, 1933 in Superior Wisconsin. He attended Peter Cooper, St. Patricks, and graduated from Superior Central High School in 1951. Following high school, Dan served in Germany and is a Korean War Veteran. Dan was employed at USS MinnTac as a mechanic, retiring in 1997. On June 23, 1997, he was united in marriage to Betty Babich in Douglas County, WI. Dan lived at his home on Lake Vermilion until his health declined.
A memorial service will be held Monday, December 30, 2019 at Range Funeral Home at 11:00 am with visitation one-hour prior. Rev. Jeffery Jones will officiate. Military Honors will be accorded by the Virginia Honor Guard. Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or to send condolences, please visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
