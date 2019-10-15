Darlene “Dar” Marie Bach, 70, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 12, 2019 in Duluth surrounded by family.
She was born on September 28, 1949 in Virginia, MN to Frank and Angela Pucel and later married and had two children. She remarried Floyd Bach on May 5, 1990 in Ely and they enjoyed the little things in life such as bowling, playing cards, dancing and trips to the casino where she tried her luck.
Darlene was a hard worker and held many jobs in her life, but she was most proud of her 20+ year career as the Housekeeping Supervisor at Grand Ely Lodge, which she retired from in 2016.
Darlene is survived by daughter Michelle (Dave) Milton, son Brian Lindland; step daughter Brenda (Jerome) Whiting; step daughter-in-law Yvonne Bach; stepsons: William Bach and Bruce (Carrie) Bach, 12 grandchildren: Lauren, Ryan, Brielle, Kristen, Phillip, Wayne, Nicole, Andrea, Marlayna, Brad, Willy and Braxton; and nine great-grandchildren: Gannon, Ainsley, Kelsey, Connor, Lily, Breckyn, Cooper, Harper and Kendal.
She is also survived by niece Debbie (Chris) Hedin and nephews: Darrell (Dolly) Salo and Terry Salo; great niece Samantha, and great nephew Eli; and special friend Rosemarie and furry companion Cruise.
She was preceded in death by husband Floyd, her parents Frank and Angela, sister Angela and stepson Jody.
Celebration of life has been entrusted to Kerntz Funeral Home and will be held on Saturday, October 19 at 2 p.m. with visitation beginning at 1 p.m.
A private family burial at the Ely Cemetery will follow.
