Darren A. Scott (Big D) of Eveleth MN passed away on May 1st, 2020 at St Luke's Hospital at 55 years of age.

Darren was a loving brother, uncle and son. He was an avid golfer, baseball and hockey player and a true Minnesota sports fan. He was also a United States Air Force Veteran.

Darren will be forever missed by his siblings, nieces, nephews, parents, friends and his beloved dog Dolly.

Darren requested that there be no formal services held on his behalf.

