Darryl Jon Horn 52, of Eveleth passed away following a short illness on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth.
He was born on Nov. 6, 1966 to Solomon and Berniece (Blades) Horn in Owosso, Michigan.
Growing up in Lennon, he graduated with high honors in 1984 from the Durand Area High School in Durand, MI. He moved to Minnesota and attended the Dakota County and Hennepin Technical Schools earning a degree to be a Machinist, later moving to the Iron Range to make it his home.
Darryl worked for Malton Electric Company as a machinist for many years, later changing his career path in becoming a hardworking and proud member of Construction and Laborers Union Local 1097.
He enjoyed riding his Harley, being out in nature dirt biking and hunting with his sons, being with his dog, Bella and most of all spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Debra (Schramm); sons, Trenton of Eveleth, Brody (Samantha Orcutt) of Babbitt; 3 grandchildren, Izzik, Maci and Paisely Horn; parents, Solomon and Berniece Horn; brothers, Dana, Terrance, Christopher (Dot) and sister, Sheila Horn; numerous nieces and nephews; brother-in-law, Curtis Schramm; aunts and uncles and many friends.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Clifford and Doris Horn; Earl and Velma Blades; infant sister, Susan; sister Cynthia Horn; mother- in-law and fiancé, Sally Schramm and Frank Fink and his loyal furry companions Blizzard and Nugget.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
