Daryl Anthony Lien, 66, of Hoyt Lakes, MN, passed away unexpectedly and peacefully in his home on Wednesday March 18, 2020.
He was born to Leo and Teresa Lien (Klejeski) on April 28, 1953 in Superior, WI. His family moved to Babbitt, MN when he was 7. He enjoyed growing up there along with his brother Bob (Shari) Lien, of Castle Rock, CO and sister Jan Zavodnick of Maple Grove, MN. He graduated from JFK High School in 1972. He always felt Babbitt was his home and he will be laid to rest there.
Daryl married his high school sweetheart, Sue (Mahal) on July 19, 1975. They raised 4 boys in Hoyt Lakes where he has been a long-time resident. Daryl worked at LTV Mining for 28 years until it’s closure in 2001. He then worked a short time for Aurora Building Systems in home construction. Thereafter, he began a new career as a bus driver for the Mesabi East School District. Here, Daryl became a ‘grandpa’ to all the kids but especially those who had challenges and needed someone extra to provide them love. He thoroughly enjoyed watching all sports and activities, especially his children’s and grandchildren’s, and any children he had contact with through bus driving. He was a strong supporter of any and all fundraising efforts, especially if approached by children. He was filled with so much pride and joy in spending time with his family. His most precious times were spent fishing, hunting, camping, boating, and the annual family events. He shared his many talents and his strong passions with those closest to him.
Daryl lived a life full of love and humor. He will be remembered for his quick wit, which has been passed down to each of his boys.
Daryl’s most important role was that of husband to Sue, and dad to Mike (Shannon) of Hutchinson, MN, Craig (Tori) of St. Croix Falls, WI, Scott (Megan), of Naples, FL and Steve of Naples, FL and grandpa to Hunter, Hudson, Tayten, Rylie and Harlee. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Grace Mahal; brothers and sisters-in-law and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law, Richard Mahal; sister-in-law, Brenda Meier; brother-in-law, Butch Erickson; and nephew, Terry Soxman.
o
For the health and safety of loved ones and the community, a memorial service will be held at a later date. More information will follow. In honor of Daryl, memorials are preferred to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or another charity. Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or to send condolences, please visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.