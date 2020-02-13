David Clarence Clement, 89, of Iron died Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing surrounded by family. He was born on July 30, 1930 in Mineral Center, Minnesota to Joseph and Charlotte (Hauk) Clement.
David graduated from Alborn High School and Duluth Business School with a degree in accounting. Following his education, he served in the U.S. Army as a signalman during the Korean Conflict. David was united in marriage to Ann R. Ringhofer on April 16, 1955 in Elmer, Minnesota. Following their marriage, they lived in Virginia, eventually moving to the Cherry area, where they raised nine children.
David was an excellent salesman and enjoyed managing his family farm. He was an active member of Resurrection Catholic Church, enjoyed playing cards, relaxing on his pontoon boat and for many years drove a bus for children in special education. A strong, independent man, David was proud of his family and his kids were his pride and joy. He will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his children, Davey B. (Wanda), Michael P. (Kris), Angela (Tom) Noll, Vincent P. (Deb), Regina (Rick) Brant, Roxanne (Greg) Vetsch, Tony (Jen) and Janet (Matt) Rohlader; daughter-in-law, Debbie Clement; brother, William (Marie) Clement; sister, Marlene (Clarence) Pickus; brother and sister-in-law, Peter (Betsy) Ringhofer; sister and brother-in-law, Donna (Alan) Lennox; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended families.
He was preceded in death by a son, Joseph; his wife, Ann of 59 years; sister and brother-in-law, Louise and Roger Norquist and parents.
The family would like to thank the staff at Heritage Manor Health Care Center in Chisholm for the wonderful care they provided.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Resurrection Catholic Church, Eveleth. Celebrant will be Fr. Frederick Method. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m., at the church and continue until the time of the service. Spring burial will be in Zim Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home, Eveleth. www.cron-sheehy.com.
