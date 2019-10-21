David E. Tibbetts, 71, of Gilbert, MN, formerly of Aurora, MN, went home to be with his Savior and beautiful wife Susie on Saturday, October 19, 2019, after a courageous year-long battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and loved ones.
Dave was born on July 12, 1948 to Alvah “Ted” and Evelyn Tibbetts. He grew up in the small town of Bagley, MN, and graduated from Bagley High School in 1966. It was in 1966 that David met the love of his life Susan Norby. Dave and Susie were married in Aurora, MN on December 28, 1968, and they enjoyed 50 amazing years of marriage. They were blessed with four wonderful children: Jammie (Rick) Mikesh of Beardmore, Ontario, Jimmy (Cindy) Tibbetts of Princeton, MN, Patti (Steve) Papin of Mt. Iron, MN, and Sheila (Jesse) Richter, also of Mt. Iron.
After graduating from high school, Dave worked at Erie Mining Company. He was then drafted and served in the army during the Vietnam War. After leaving the military, he worked as a carpenter building houses throughout his life. In the 1970s, he also worked for Bechtel as they built Inland Steel Mining Company. He then worked for Inland Steel as a millwright, a service truck driver, and fire chief. Dave retired from Arcelor Mittal (formally Inland Steel) in 2007.
Dave was a devoted husband, father, grandpa, great-grandpa, brother and friend. He absolutely loved reading and studying the Bible. He would share the love of Jesus and the Gospel with many he met. He encouraged them to put their trust in the promises of God. As John 3:16 says, “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” He was a godly example of fulfilling God‘s promises as a believer. He would always say “God has a plan, and He makes no mistakes.” Dave was very generous, kind, loving, and had a love for the Lord, his family and people. He had many hobbies. He was an avid deer hunter, and he enjoyed angling, ice fishing, and working with wood.
Dave is survived by his four children, 11 grandchildren – Dustyn, Katelyn, Chelsey, Mariah (Brandon), Beau, Ashley, Breanna, Emily, Landon, Mitchell, and Matthew – five great-grandchildren – Ava, Zackary, Devon, Audree, and Richard – a brother Rod, four sisters Laurel, Lois, Jan and Becky, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his beautiful wife Susie, his parents, Ted and Evy Tibbetts, and brothers John and Ivan.
Funeral services for David Earl Tibbetts, 71, of Gilbert, will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Grace and Truth Bible Church in Virginia, MN with Pastors Daniel Miller and Rick Mikesh officiating. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. at the church. Military honors will follow immediately after the service. Burial will be in the Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery in Saginaw, MN. Arrangements by Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert.
