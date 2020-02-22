David Eugene Moore passed away unexpectedly at his home on December 17, 2019.
Dave was born September 27, 1951 in Cook, MN to Frank and Geraldine Moore, then living in Britt, MN. As a youth, Dave enjoyed Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts and Luther League. He graduated Aurora Hoyt Lakes High School in 1969 and Minneapolis Area Vocational Technical School in 1971 in HVAC. Upon graduation he worked construction on the new Malcolm Moos Health Sciences Tower at the University of Minnesota. In 1981 he moved to Phoenix and began work for the Scottsdale Unified School District, ultimately at their Chocise Elementary School and worked there until he retired in 2018. Although David did not marry and have a family, the students and faculty at Chocise became his beloved family. Dave was a big Minnesota Twins fan and worked as a vendor at the Minnesota Twins baseball games at Met Stadium during his time living in Minneapolis. He also enjoyed his coin collecting hobby that he started when he was young. He enjoyed traveling to several metropolitan areas over the years.
Dave is survived by his sister Karen Norberg, brother Rick (Linda Engel-Moore), niece Taylor Moore (Elizabeth Fluegel), niece Emily Kalligher, niece Kim Moore (Mike Hanson), great niece Natalie Hayes, great nephew Illia Hayes, great niece Emma Morrison, cousin Roxanne Petersen, second cousins Dawn and Bill Matschiner, and cousin Dan Heil and family.
He was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Geraldine Moore, brother Perry Moore, sister in law Peggy Moore and nephew Todd William Moore.
A celebration of life will be held May 15th at the Arrowhead Country Club at 19888 N 73rd Ave, Glendale, AZ in the Members Lounge from 1 to 4 pm with a buffet lunch served. A scattering ceremony will be held at the cabin on Whiteface in Minnesota in early July.Memorial donations can be made to the Phoenix area Arizona Animal Welfare League and SPCA.
