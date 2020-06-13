David Hartley Emerson, age 62 of Lino Lakes and formerly of Virginia passed suddenly, Monday, June 8, 2020. He was born February 2, 1958 in Virginia the son of Hartley and Rose (Krasaway) Emerson and was a graduate of Virginia Roosevelt High School. Dave moved to the metro area after school and was currently employed by the Forest Lake School District. He enjoyed numerous motor-sports activities along with customizing his Harley and vintage Corvette.

David is survived by his parents: Hartley and Rose Emerson of Virginia; siblings: Tom Emerson of Lino Lakes and Sandra (Tim) Gulan of Virginia; children: Steven (Sarah) Emerson of Lake Shore and Wendy (Tristan) Banks of Brainerd; grandchildren: Jack, AJ, Gus, Rosie, Mason and Avery; extended family and friends.

A Private Committal service will be held at the Calvary Cemetery in Virginia Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family funeral home in Virginia. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com .

