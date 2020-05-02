David J. St. Sauver, 95, of Iron died Monday, April 27, 2020 at his son’s residence in Eveleth. He was born on August 29, 1924 in Columbia Hts., MN to David W. and Dolores L. (Grow) St. Sauver. David served in the Army during WWII and was later united in marriage to Laurel R. Johnson on April 17, 1946 in Hibbing. He worked as a brakeman and later as a conductor for Duluth, Missabe & Iron Range Railway, retiring in 1984.
David was a member of Resurrection Catholic Church, American Legion Post #239 of Virginia, Mesabi Range Post #1172 VFW of Eveleth, a lifetime member of Local #1292 United Transportation Union and National Association of Retired & Veteran Railway Employees, Inc.
He is survived by his son, John (Jerilyn) St. Sauver of Eveleth; three grandchildren, Melinda St. Sauver Brooks, David St. Sauver, and Robert Davis, and a sister, Joan (Warren) Johnson of Wisconsin.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Laurel and daughter, Susan St. Sauver-Davis.
o
A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Resurrection Catholic Church in Eveleth. Celebrant will be Fr. Michael Garry. Burial will be at the Forbes Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home, Eveleth. To sign the guestbook online and leave a memorial message, go to: www.cron-sheehy.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.