David J. Wagner, 65, passed away Monday, September 16, 2019 at his residence.
David Jay Wagner was born February 6, 1954 in Minneapolis to David and Helen (Saeger) Wagner. He was a graduate of South High. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1972. David attended Mesabi Community College and Bemidji State University, where he received his Bachelor’s in Applied Psychology and Chemical Dependency. While attending Mesabi Community College, he met the love of his life, Kristine, and they were married on November 3, 1988. He held various counselor positions, including, Hope House, Arrowhead Center, Range Treatment Center, and the Twelfth Step House.
David enjoyed motorcycling, Native American culture, wood working, nature, animals, helping people, and family.
David was a member of the Disabled American Veterans and the Virginia Elks Lodge.
David was generous. He liked helping people to recovery/sobriety, had a love of nature and loved his family.
He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Kristine of Hibbing; sons, Brooks and Christopher; sister, Beverly (Donald) of Center City; several grandchildren; one great grandchild; several cousins, nieces, and nephews; many adoptive family; and his fur babies, 4 dogs, 4 cats, and 2 horses.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Diane Mathison-Johnson, Kathy Wagner-Iverson, and Pam Wagner; brothers, Jerry Mathison, Monte Mathison and Donald Wagner.
o
A Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Range Funeral Home at 11:00 am with visitation one-hour prior. Pastor Dan Miller will officiate. Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or to send condolences, please visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.