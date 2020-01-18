David James Brandt

David James Brandt (D.J.), 44 years old, of Mountain Iron, MN, passed away unexpectantly at his residence on Saturday, January 11, 2020.

David is survived by his mother, Gloria Brandt; father and stepmother, David and Judy Brandt; sister, Theresa (Long) Brandt; step-brother, Jeff Peroceschi; daughter, Callie Semo; son, Aiden Powers; step-daughter, Jessica Semo; nephew, Steven Long; nieces, Beth Long, Laura Long, and Christina Gwash; and five great nieces.

David graduated from Mt. Iron, MN. Afterward working mechanics and detail painting on vehicles. His true love was the art of tattooing.

David (D.J.) was an inventive, artistic, loving, kind, and sensitive man. His sense of humor could make anyone laugh. He loved the outdoors, animals, motorcycles, and testing the limits. D.J. lived life to the fullest. David thought more of his family and friends than he did of himself. He proved that in his daily living. His family and friends are a testament of this D.J.’s love, kindness, and laughter will be missed forever.

o

A service will be held at the Expectant Life Ministries, 8861 Main St., Mountain Iron, MN, on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 3:00 pm with visitation one-hour prior. Jennifer Tweit will officiate. Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or to send condolences, please visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.

To plant a tree in memory of David Brandt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
3
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load entries