David James Olson 74, of Aurora, died Friday March 20,2020 at St Mary's in Duluth

He was born on November 26,1945 to Albert and Elaine(Lefebre) Olson. He grew up in Hibbing Mn. He entered the United States Navy when he was 17 years old. He married Sally(Morrow) his wife of 54 years in Pengilly, Mn.They moved to Aurora MN in 1967 where he began working for Pickand Mathers Co and retired from LTV in 2002 with 34 years of service.

Veteran obit flag

He was an avid fisherman, hunter, and trapper, and he loved to tell stories of his many experiences.

He was a past member and past Govenor of the Aurora Moose Lodge, and Past North Moose of the Legion of the Moose.His passion in the last few years was his membership in the Biwabik Masonic Lodge 293, holding many chairs and being a past Worshipful Master. He was a boy scout leader, and currently on the Zoning Board of the city of Aurora.

He belonged to the Aurora American Legion, and was a life member of the Disabled Veterans

He is survived by his wife Sally, a daughter Michele(Brian) Mayry, his son Mathew, His grandchildren Nick(Crystal) Kallio, Hanah(Justin) Mittet, Thomas Olson, and Tyler Olson. 3 step Grandsons and 3 Great Grandchildren. 3 sisters, Marilyn(Robert) Elich, Susan(Joel)Janezich, Pam Dubovich, and one brother Dennis Olson.

He is preceded in death by his parents

o

A celebration of life will take place at a later date due to these trying times in the world.

To plant a tree in memory of David Olson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries