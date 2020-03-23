David James Olson 74, of Aurora, died Friday March 20,2020 at St Mary's in Duluth
He was born on November 26,1945 to Albert and Elaine(Lefebre) Olson. He grew up in Hibbing Mn. He entered the United States Navy when he was 17 years old. He married Sally(Morrow) his wife of 54 years in Pengilly, Mn.They moved to Aurora MN in 1967 where he began working for Pickand Mathers Co and retired from LTV in 2002 with 34 years of service.
He was an avid fisherman, hunter, and trapper, and he loved to tell stories of his many experiences.
He was a past member and past Govenor of the Aurora Moose Lodge, and Past North Moose of the Legion of the Moose.His passion in the last few years was his membership in the Biwabik Masonic Lodge 293, holding many chairs and being a past Worshipful Master. He was a boy scout leader, and currently on the Zoning Board of the city of Aurora.
He belonged to the Aurora American Legion, and was a life member of the Disabled Veterans
He is survived by his wife Sally, a daughter Michele(Brian) Mayry, his son Mathew, His grandchildren Nick(Crystal) Kallio, Hanah(Justin) Mittet, Thomas Olson, and Tyler Olson. 3 step Grandsons and 3 Great Grandchildren. 3 sisters, Marilyn(Robert) Elich, Susan(Joel)Janezich, Pam Dubovich, and one brother Dennis Olson.
He is preceded in death by his parents
o
A celebration of life will take place at a later date due to these trying times in the world.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.