David John Dauer, 46 of Deerwood (Cloquet, MN) passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday, February 3rd. at University of Minnesota Medical Center. David has found peace after a lengthy, hard fought illness.
David was born, December 10, 1973 in Long Beach, CA. He loved sports, fishing, hunting, the outdoors and watching NASCAR. He enjoyed many years of playing hockey, baseball and golf. He successfully built his first home in Jacobson, MN and was in the process of building his second home. There wasn’t anything he couldn’t fix, including a good omelet. David’s presence would fill a room with joy. He had one of the most loving hearts, amazing sense of humor, was easy to talk to, had a quick wit and had a natural talent of winning almost any argument. David had many trades and talents which showed in his variety of past jobs as an insurance agent, a carpenter, golf course groundskeeper at Cragun’s Resort and also, most recently a realtor. Many would call David a successful entrepreneur and a “Jack of all trades”. His presence will be missed by the many lives he touched.
David is survived by his wife, Kathy and daughters, Jessica and Samantha, step-children, Trisha, Krista and Josh. He is also survived by his parents, David and Jessie (Vukelich) Dauer, sister and brother-in-law, Kelly (Sean) Sweeney and nephews, Morgan, Jackson and Collin. Aunt, Brenda Reed, cousins Lynn and Laurie. Uncle and Aunt, Joe and Cheryl Vukelich, and cousins, John, Amy and Annie, and dear friends Dave and Kerry Berg. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Mary Vukelich and Jim and Dorothy Dauer and his uncle, Dave Reed.
To respect David’s wishes, there will be no public service. Instead, there will be a small family gathering to celebrate his life.
